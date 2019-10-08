Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €57.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.96 ($67.40).

FRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock remained flat at $€40.74 ($47.37) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,609 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.72 and its 200 day moving average is €46.79. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.