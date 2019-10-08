FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.81. FRONTEO shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 203 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%.

About FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO)

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

