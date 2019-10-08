FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 888,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 599,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FTS International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTS International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FTS International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

