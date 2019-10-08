F&V Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $101,986,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.33. 11,580,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $271.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.