F&V Capital Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alexco Resource stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 849,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,254. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

