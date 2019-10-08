Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,254,000 after acquiring an additional 896,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,302 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $13,924,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 314,900 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 48,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,789. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.