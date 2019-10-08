Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.72

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and traded as high as $32.40. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GZPFY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.