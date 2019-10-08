GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.52, 929,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 897,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in GDS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GDS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GDS by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in GDS by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

