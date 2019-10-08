General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $29.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.59 billion. General Electric reported sales of $29.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $117.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.98 billion to $118.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.19 billion to $120.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 252,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $555,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 254.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260,700 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,775,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,085,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.