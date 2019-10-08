General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,186,052. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in General Electric by 44.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 42,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

