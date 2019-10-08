General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading 8.3% Higher

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 266,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 374,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get General Moly alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 5,051.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,589 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of General Moly worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.