Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.02 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $247.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.30 million and the lowest is $235.63 million. Gentherm posted sales of $258.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $982.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.24 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.72 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

THRM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

