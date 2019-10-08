GenWealth Group Inc. Has $13.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,046,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.58. 65,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,741. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.