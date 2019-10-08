GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 354 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,022. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.