GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,702. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

