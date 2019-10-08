GoNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,121.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $466,347.00 and $51,121.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00072531 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,257.36 or 1.00424859 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000708 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

GoNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

