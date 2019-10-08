Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 2,260,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

