GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.54, 1,305,688 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,254,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 133.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

