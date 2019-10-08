Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 874410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $542.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.47.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

