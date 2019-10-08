Green Reit (LON:GRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.91

Shares of Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 2293541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.91 ($0.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Green Reit to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2 ($0.03) to GBX 1.91 ($0.02) in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Green Reit alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58.

Green Reit Company Profile (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.