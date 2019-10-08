Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNC traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 222.30 ($2.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $995.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.