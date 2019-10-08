Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

GNLN opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In related news, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,150.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,775,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,042,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

