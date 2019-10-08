GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 16800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.