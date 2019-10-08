Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 8,618 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gridsum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum in the second quarter worth $39,000. Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gridsum by 163.7% in the second quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 161,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gridsum by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

