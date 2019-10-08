Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 568,556 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,469,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $295.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $225.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

