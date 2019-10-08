Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$20.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.02.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.96 million during the quarter.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, Director Petros Christodoulou bought 1,200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,800.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

