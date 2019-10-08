Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

TIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.62. 839,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,550. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

