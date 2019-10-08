Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $263.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

