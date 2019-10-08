Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,718 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $58,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. 552,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,979,813. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

