Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Purchases 725 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 8.4% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $9,950,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,249,056 shares of company stock valued at $600,188,318. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $180.67. 2,884,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,146,365. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $184.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

