Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.02 million and $189,680.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.01027526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00092195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

