Head to Head Comparison: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Healthcare Products and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 1 5 1 0 2.00

Inogen has a consensus price target of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.92%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -6.76% -22.18% -16.45% Inogen 11.24% 13.34% 11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $31.38 million 0.17 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Inogen $358.11 million 2.88 $51.85 million $2.30 20.42

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inogen beats Allied Healthcare Products on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.