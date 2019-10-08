Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.52

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $446.52 and traded as low as $440.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $440.50, with a volume of 29,615 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $379.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.