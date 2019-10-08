Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.93. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 10,093,741 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.20 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,202 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,129,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,698,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

