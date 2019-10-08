HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) recently:

10/8/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €1.84 ($2.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.36 ($70.19). 1,447,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.02. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

