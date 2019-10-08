HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.95 ($48.78).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLE shares. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

HLE stock remained flat at $€40.52 ($47.12) during trading on Wednesday. 141,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.24 and its 200-day moving average is €42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a twelve month high of €49.92 ($58.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

