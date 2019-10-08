Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 220,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.34. 3,178,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

