Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 57,500 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

AEO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 6,234,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

