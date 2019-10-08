Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after purchasing an additional 624,079 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,362.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $596,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,767 shares in the company, valued at $718,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,757 shares of company stock worth $7,219,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

