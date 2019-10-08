Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $144.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.55 million, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $189.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 33.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

HTBK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 7,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,837. The company has a market cap of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,078,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 197,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 76.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

