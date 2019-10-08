HiCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. HiCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $81.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universe (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

