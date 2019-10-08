HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 433,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,718. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 3.20.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.