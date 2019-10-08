HOLD Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $842,959.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01026543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

