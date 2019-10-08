Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 92,173 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 28.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 29.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 800,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.