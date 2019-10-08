Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

