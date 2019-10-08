Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 193,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.