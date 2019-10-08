Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12, 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 55.49% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

