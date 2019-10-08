HT Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.38. 649,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,320. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.