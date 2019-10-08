Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a news sentiment score of -3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HBC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.81. 378,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 663.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.82. Hudson’s Bay has a 12 month low of C$6.22 and a 12 month high of C$10.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Hudson’s Bay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

