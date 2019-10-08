I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0946 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,896.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00891667 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000601 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,721,885 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

